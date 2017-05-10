HTC U 11 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Leaks Reveal Sleek Red Design, Edge Sense and Official Name

Press renders of the highly anticipated HTC U 11, the Taiwanese tech giant's next big mobile offering, have found their way online.

(Photo: Twitter/HTC)The official invite for the HTC U 11 unveiling next week.

The images provided by reliable tech insider OnLeaks and 91 Mobiles show the handset wearing a glossy red aluminum chassis.

The striking color is expected to be just one of the several variants that the HTC U 11 is expected to come in when it hits the market.

The renders also showcase an overall sleek design with the sides sporting much thinner bezels than the top and bottom portion of the handset. A fingerprint scanner is situated under the home button.

It also ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack so the USB Type-C will be the way to go when it comes to both listening to music and charging the HTC U 11.

HTC's new offering will be thicker at the top part at 9.2mm while the bottom will be 8mm thick. This is in service of the device's squeezable design called Edge Sense.

Integrated in the company's Sense Touch UI, this technology gives users the ability to launch certain apps or get access to additional functionalities by squeezing the sides of the HTC U 11 or gliding their fingers onto them.

The smartphone's official name is yet to be confirmed but previous reports suggest it will be called the HTC U 11. This appears to have been confirmed by Vodafone, who referred to it as such when it announced the device's upcoming arrival.

There is a lot riding on the success of the HTC U 11 as the company's revenue during the month of April plummeted by 10 percent even with the release of its U Ultra and U Play offerings.

HTC lost $116.7 Million during the fourth quarter of 2016 and the HTC U 11 is expected to turn things around for the company when it launches on May 16.

The handset is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of expandable storage.

It is also believed to sport a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper.