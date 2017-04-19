HTC U Ocean Specs: New Report Reveals IP57 Rating, No Headphone Jack

The HTC U Ocean stars in its first ever leaked image, showing some big but very familiar design changes for the highly-anticipated device.

(Photo: Facebook/HTC)A promotional image for the HTC U Ultra.

The first look at the new HTC U device comes courtesy of tech insider Evan Blass, who has a credible history with upcoming mobile releases.

He also revealed that the HTC U Ocean will be much smaller than the HTC U Ultra with its 5.5-inch display. Unlike its sibling, it won't have a secondary screen.

Blass also claims the new HTC U model will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will have 4 GB and 6 GB random-access memory (RAM) configurations. The former will be paired with 64 GB storage while the latter will double that.

The HTC U Ocean boasts a 12 MP rear-facing camera and a 16 MP selfie snapper both to be provided by Sony. A 3,000 mAh battery will keep the lights on.

ROM developer Llabtoofer has provided additional information about the device. On Twitter, he revealed that the HTC U Ocean will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, like the HTC U Ultra.

Apple was first to remove the audio jack from its iPhone 7. While not everyone was fond of the change, it appears that this is the direction that mobile flagships are taking as far as design goes.

Without the headphone jack, it was easier for HTC to make the U Ocean dust and water resistant, which was expected considering its codename.

Llabtoofer says that the device will get an IP57 rating. Phone Arena notes that the feature is comparable to that of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

Lastly, Llabtoofer also claims that the HTC U Ocean "will be released in single and dualsim modifications." With regard to the actual release date, Blass believes it will be unveiled by the end of the month, but won't be available for purchase until early May.