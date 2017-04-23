HTC U Ocean Specs, Release Date: Device Gets Its Official Name, Features Detailed

The premium HTC smartphone that has been referred to for months by media outlets as the HTC U Ocean gets its official name — HTC U 11.

(Photo: Facebook/HTC)A promotional image for the HTC U Ultra.

This is according to the ever-reliable mobile insider Evan Blass, who obtained the information from an individual familiar with the mobile plans of the tech firm.

As to why it is called the HTC U 11, the numeric part means that it is the successor of the HTC 10. The U shows that it is part of the recently introduced U family, which includes the U Ultra and U Play.

The source also revealed that the HTC U 11 will come in five colors — white, black, silver, blue and red. Not all of them will be available in all regions though.

No other specifications have been revealed, but it won't be long before users know what the HTC U 11 will be all about as the smartphone will be made official on May 16.

Until then, the information provided by the rumor mills paint fans a picture of the device including a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood.

The HTC U 11 should be made more formidable with 4 GB and 6 GB random-access memory (RAM). The storage configurations will reportedly be 64 GB and 128 GB, both to be expandable with a microSD card.

The main attraction of the HTC U 11 will be the purported Edge Sense feature, which activates more control and functions when the frame is squeezed or other gestures.

The flagship will reportedly come with a 12 MP rear-facing shooter and a 16 MP front-facing snapper. It will also be preinstalled with Android 7.1 Nougat.

Users will enjoy everything what the HTC U 11 for long hours, thanks to its purported 3,000 mAh, which will come with Quick Charge 3.0 support, which should allow them to juice up the device in minutes.