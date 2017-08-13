HTC U11 Life Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals 'Ocean Life' to Ditch Headphone Jack, to Get Snapdragon 630 and More

(Photo: HTC) A promotional image for the HTC U11.

A downscaled version of the HTC U11 will be released later this year with the name HTC U11 Life.

This is the same HTC smartphone codenamed Ocean Life that had been the subject of a bunch of leaks and reports in the recent months.

Android Authority has provided details on the HTC U11 Life's specs sheet and design. There will be quite a lot of change on the latter, but the look will otherwise be the same.

The HTC U11 Life will come with a smaller 5.2-inch display with a full high-definition (HD) screen resolution. The home button below the display has the fingerprint sensor embedded in it.

The device will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 660 chipset as claimed by recent rumors.

There is no word on the amount of random-access memory (RAM) it is getting, but the HTC U11 Life will offer 32 GB of expandable storage space, which is half of what the flagship's entry level version comes in.

The midranger will retain the original's 16 MP selfie snapper, but the HTC U11 Life will sport a 16 MP rear-facing shooter instead of the U11's highly praised 12 MP sensor.

HTC Ocean Life will also come with an IP67 certification like the HTC U11 for added build quality. It will be packaged with HTC's noise canceling USonic earbuds, which suggests that the 3.5mm headphone jack will be absent in the device too.

Despite belonging to the midrange category, it will be shipped with the Edge Sense technology that debuted on the HTC U11. This which goes to show that the new feature that makes the sides of the device squeezable, will not be exclusive to HTC's top-of-the-line offerings.

The HTC U11 Life will reportedly be sold by T-Mobile with an unlocked version to be made available on the company's website. There is no word on the release date though.