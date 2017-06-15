HTC U11 Specs Review: Edge Sense Fails but Smartphone Is Good Enough

With tech giants like Apple and Samsung taking over the smartphone market, there's only so much their competitors can do to keep up. LG went by advertising powerful cameras while HTC took the relatively comedic route. Marketing the HTC U11 as the phone with squeezable sides, the company was successful in inciting a whole lot of questions and interest from consumers.

HTC Promotional picture for HTC U11.

So far, the reviews of the HTC U11 tell the story of a company's noble attempt at making a comeback in the smartphone market. Considering how the HTC 10 flopped when it was released, HTC is understandably concerned about the fate of their product line.

Unfortunately, many fans have much to say about the HTC U11 and it's not looking good if the company's mission is to compete with what Apple, Samsung and maybe even LG have to offer.

Aesthetically, there is something about the HTC U11's shiny metallic cover that made fans pay extra attention to the never-ending fingerprints. Constant wiping can scratch the exterior but of course, that can be remedied by buying a microfiber cloth. Other than the potentially obsessive cleaning that can result from the case of the HTC U11, it doesn't look at all bad. The edges are clean and symmetrical and the front face is organized enough.

Housing a camera and capable hardware, the HTC U11 has a chance in competing, performance-wise. But the one major failing point of HTC is the Edge Sense, which was what the squeezable sides were referring to.

According to Android Police, it is an interesting concept but because the company looks like they haven't been able to figure out the full logarithms yet, most accidentally activated it until it gets annoying enough that they just turn the feature off.

The HTC U11 may be a solid smartphone for those with a tight budget but there are many things about it that one should consider before purchasing the device, especially when the one thing they marketed the most seems to be failing their fans.