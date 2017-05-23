HTC U11 Specs Review: The World's First Squeezable Smartphone Is Class and Functionality Rolled Into One

With the announcement of the HTC U11, HTC is set to make itself a huge threat to its competitors in the market. Touted as the world's first squeezable smartphone, the handset is expected to change the way cellphone users use their mobile devices.

HTCPromotional image for HTC U11.

The HTC U11 is said to be squeezable because it allows users to take photos just by squeezing it. This phone is seen to compete directly with the offerings of giant technology companies like Samsung, whose Galaxy S8 is considered the best smartphone today.

Aside from its updated camera, 3D glass design and a fast-charging battery, the U11 includes other features that popular smartphones today can only dream of.

Although the Galaxy S8 also sports a glass design, that of the U11 looks a lot classier and more exotic. The glass part of the device gleams in various colors when tilted at different directions. The new smartphone also comes with a protective case that gives it better protection in case the device slips through its user's fingers.

While the U11 does not have a large edge-to-edge display like Samsung's flagship phone, HTC's new device offers a better position for its fingerprint scanner. Since the Galaxy S8 has an edge-to-edge display, its fingerprint scanner has to be placed on the phone's rear, making it almost unusable. The fingerprint scanner of the U11 makes a lot more sense, since its scanner is located on the front of the phone. Its new positioning does not only make the scanner usable but also easier to access.

The HTC U11 also ships with nothing less than Qualcomm's best brains, the Snapdragon 835 processor. This ultra-fast processor has a speed of up to 2.45 Ghz and is the slimmest of all, measuring just around 10nm across.

Other features of the HTC U11 are the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and the noise-cancelling in-ear headphones in its box. These accessories plug straight into the phone's USB-C port, providing the power they need to block out the irritating sound usually produced by the typical 3.5mm headphone jack.