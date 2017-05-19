HTC U11 vs iPhone 7 Comparison: The Battle of $649-Worth Smartphones

The HTC U11 has just been announced and, interestingly, it is priced exactly the same as the base iPhone 7 variant at $649. However, there are major differences between their technical specifications and features.

HTCPromotional image for HTC U11.

Options Available at $649

First, it is worth noting that the HTC U11 comes in the United States with one memory spec variant at $649 — a 4 GB random access memory paired with 64 GB read-only memory. But there will be three color options for the device, which are Blue, Silver and Black.

On the other hand, people can get the 32 GB ROM variant of the iPhone 7 for $649, along with the 2 GB RAM that this device offers. The price and memory specs only applies to the Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold color options.

It is safe to say that while the iPhone 7 offers more color options, the amount of ROM and RAM that the HTC U11 offers is unbeatable in this case.

Display and Design

In some areas, the iPhone 7 stands a chance. For one, they are both protected with IP67 certification on water and dust resistance.

Both devices' screen panels are created from liquid crystal displays, but Apple incorporated LED backlighting on the iPhone 7. However, the HTC U11 has a bigger screen and more pixels. Its screen measures 5.5 inches with a 1,440 x 2,560 resolution compared to the iPhone 7's 4.7 inches and 750 x 1,334 specs.

Meanwhile, these smartphones also differ in terms of bodywork. The iPhone 7 sports the common metal finishing, while the HTC U11 was built with its manufacturer's own brand of Liquid Surface glass which gives it its natural glossy look.

Camera

One of the main selling points of the HTC U11 is its camera specs and features. To begin with, it broke records by getting the highest-ever rating given by DxOMark to a smartphone camera.

The HTC U11 surpassed the Google Pixel and got the 90 rating. To quote the hands-on review from the industry's reference on camera and image quality standards, DxOMark: "In particular, its very low noise and fast autofocus helped edge it ahead of our previous highest-scoring phone, the Google Pixel. The HTC U11 features remarkably consistent performance in a wide variety of shooting conditions ... Its image stabilization is also very effective ... Flash exposures are very even across the frame and feature good detail preservation and color rendering."

Added to that, future owners of the HTC U11 can literally squeeze the device to open the camera app and capture photos with the help of the company's Edge Sense technology. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its rear camera is a combination of 12 MP power and f/1.7 aperture.

On the other hand, the iPhone 7 has a fairly good camera as well that is also able to produce good quality images. Its set-up is a combination of 12 MP and f/1.8 aperture in the back and a 7 MP sensor in the front.

Of course, the HTC U11's camera's abilities is yet to be tested by the general public. But for the sake of comparison at this point, HTC's newest smartphone is simply standing out.

CPU and Battery

The HTC U11 is equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 that is advertised to deliver up to 2.45-gigahertz speed. Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 is equipped with Apple's own quad-core A10 Fusion chip that is expected to run at 2.34 GHz.

As for the battery, the HTC U11 runs with a 3,000-milliampere hour hardware while the iPhone 7's battery specs is at 1,960 mAh. However, the HTC U11's battery life still remains to be tested by its owners to see how it works on a daily basis.