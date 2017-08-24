HTC Vive Price News: VR Gear Is Now $200 Cheaper

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu A pair of HTC's Vive Virtual Reality (VR) goggles, is seen during annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016.

Vive has given gaming fans some good news recently as its virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive, is now $200 cheaper.

In a statement released Monday, Vive confirmed that they were slashing their VR headset's price tag. However, its new price was not necessarily as low as some would like it to be. After the price cut, people can now purchase the HTC Vive headset for $599 per unit.

According to Vive's statement, every purchase will still come with several complimentary services. "All Vive purchases come with a free trial to Viveport Subscription, where consumers can choose up to 5 titles per month to experience, and copies of some of the most popular pieces of VR in Google's Tilt Brush, EverestVR, and Richie's Plank Experience," the company stated.

Viveport Subscription is the company's dedicated platform for HTC Vive owners where more than 200 VR-compatible titles can be accessed. The same statement confirmed that the company was adding more AAA games soon, including "Fallout 4 VR" and" Doom VFR."

Added to that, Vive assured buyers that the HTC Vive delivers "superior VR technology and the most complete ecosystem in VR." The company also took pride in the product and claimed that it sported "the best tracking technology and most compelling content."

There could be several reasons why Vive decided to slash a couple of hundred dollars off from the HTC Vive's original price. One of them could be Facebook's aggressive efforts in extending their reach to VR-loving market with Oculus.

Last month, there were reports that the Facebook-acquired company, Oculus, is working on a new portable VR gear that would only cost around $200. Oculus is expected to unveil their new VR headset later this year but it might not hit the market until 2018.

The said product is poised to support gaming through untethered connection computers and mobile devices. Since it is also aimed to be a portable device, the upcoming VR gear is expected to weigh much lighter compared to currently existing VR headsets.

Meanwhile, it is also possible that Vive has cut down the HTC Vive price to entice its market base in purchasing accessory products from the company such as the recently launched Vive Tracker.