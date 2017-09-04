'HTGAWM' Season 4 Spoilers: Premiere to Introduce a Big Question

Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her horde of law students have been thrust into unimaginable scenarios in the past three seasons of "How to Get Away with Murder. Unlike the previous installments, there will be no life-changing event to open the season.

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promo image for How to Get Away with Murder Season 4

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Peter Nowalk shared that the fourth season picks up sometime in the future, during the winter semester of their second year in law school.

"Everyone's more in a normal place, probably how most of us live our lives without murders happening all the time," he said. "It's really nice just to be eased into where they are."

Although there is no explosive revelation in the opening, a big question will be thrown in the season premiere. According to the show creator, the question is unlike the previous installments which focused more on who the murderer was. This time, it is a matter of "where." He did not say much about it, except that it will still be a worthwhile mystery.

Nowalk also told the publication that the previous season's cliffhangers will be answered in the upcoming installment.

Asher (Matt McGorry) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will be living together, while Laurel (Karla Souza) will finally decide about whether she will keep the baby. As expected, Laurel has more bumps in the road this season, given that it was her childhood friend, under her father's orders, who killed her baby's father, Wes (Alfred Enoch).

Fans will also find out Connor's (Jack Fallahee) answer to Oliver's (Conrad Ricamora) proposal.

Last but not the least, Annalise will have a fresh start next season. Although her reputation was threatened by allegations, she will take it as an opportunity to rethink her life and decide where she wants to go from there.

One of the choices she is going to make has to do with her former students, whether she will stick around to protect them.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.