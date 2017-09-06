Huawei Announces Microsoft Cloud Apps Partnership

REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

Huawei is eyeing a spot among the top five global cloud computing companies and has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to accomplish this. The two companies have agreed to bring Microsoft's enterprise apps to Huawei's public cloud.

Their goal is to develop an open online network and collaborate on development and marketing. This is according to Huawei Cloud BU and IT Product Line president Zheng Yelai who said that both companies want to build an open and win-win ecosystem. A joint market expansion and marketing activities are also planned between the two tech companies.

According to Microsoft's China CEO Alain Crozier, Huawei is a strategic partner for Microsoft in the mission to empower organizations as they transform. Crozier added that both companies' increased collaboration will drive innovation as they build a seamless platform to benefit customers through industry-leading technology.

With this partnership, Microsoft will release its apps in the Huawei cloud which include the Microsoft 365 bundles.

Huawei will put it at odds with other global giants namely Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM as well as Microsoft itself. It will also face stiff competition locally with established companies like Alibaba and Tencent already holding a substantial market share in China.

Aside from Microsoft, the company also has a series of partnerships with other companies which it has likened to airline alliances where they agree to cooperate on a substantial level. These "alliances" were done in order to attract customers in regions where it would struggle to win big contracts.

These places include Europe where its brand is less well known as well as the United States where the company's perceived connections with the Chinese government has given it a bad reputation among potential clients. By partnering with a company such as Microsoft, Huawei will indubitably add a sense of trust to the brand in the U.S. market.