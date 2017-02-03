Huawei Honor 8 Lite Specs, Release Date News: Almost Similar With Flagship Model, but $100 Cheaper

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Wikimedia Commons/Honor

Huawei was able to penetrate the United States and the European market with its Honor lineup, paving the way for Honor 8 to be raved about. Recently released in Finland, tech enthusiasts could not help but compare the specs of the Honor 8 Lite with that of Huawei's current flagship model.

One noticeable difference between the Honor 8 and the Honor 8 Lite is their under-the-hood specifications. The Honor 8 has better specs as it is run by Kirin 995, coupled with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The Lite model is positioned with midrange specs — a Kirin 655 chip and a smaller 3 GB of RAM. Though the latter only has 16 GB of built-in memory, a microSD slot is available to accommodate 126 GB more data.

Other than that, both devices are somewhat similar. The Honor 8 Lite retains the 5.2-inch high-definition display that Honor 8 has, as well as its 3,000-milliampere-hour (mAh) battery.

The handset's camera, on the other hand, boasts 12-megapixel (MP) capability for its rear camera with autofocus and f/2.2 aperture features. Its selfie shooter can take clear shots with its 8 MP feature, coupled with 77-degree lens that can capture photos at wide angles.

In terms of design, Honor 8 Lite is still almost similar with the flagship model as it also sports the 15-layer process all-glass design. In fact, the Lite model comes with Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0, which is not available in Honor 8. In fact, the flagship model is yet to receive a Nougat update.

Honor 8 Lite comes in four variants: Blue, Black, White and Gold. However, several reports claim that the company will only roll out the White and Black variants and will release the two remaining ones sometime later in February.

Honor 8 Lite is not yet available in the United States, but when it does, it may be priced at around $290, which is $100 more affordable than the Honor 8.