Huawei Honor 9 New Leak, Specs: Leak Reveals 3.5mm Headphone Jack Is No More

It looks like the Huawei Honor 9 is the next flagship to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, if the latest leaks featuring the device are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER)Is Huawei about to drop the Honor 9?

The Tech Point has provided a bunch of renders showing the new Huawei device in various angles. The bottom portion shows no sign of the headphone jack.

Instead, the Huawei Honor 9 features a Type-C USB port in the middle of two speaker grilles that look like the ones on the device's predecessor, the Honor 8. One grille is for the loudspeaker and the other is for the in-call mic.

This is the latest render of the Huawei Honor 9 to tease the absence of the headphone jack, which suggests that the device might really be eliminating it.

However, GSM Arena points out that one of the earlier leaks claiming a headphone jack-less design for the Huawei Honor 9 is of questionable credibility, so it is advised that users take this new leak with a pinch of salt as well.

If the renders are anything to go by, however, Huawei is not doing a drastic makeover other than the audio jack because everything else from the front-facing camera and the proximity sensor all the way to the dual camera and dual-LED flash and the speakers are basically on the same spot as last year's Honor offering.

If this is the case, GSM Arena suggests that the device on the new leak might not be the Huawei Honor 9, but a new version of the Huawei Honor 8 instead.

The site believes that as part of the upgrade, water resistance could be thrown into the mix since the headphone jack was removed.

Whether or not the device on the image is the Huawei Honor 9 or a new version of its predecessor, users will just have to wait for the company's official word.