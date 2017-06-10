Huawei Honor 9 Specs, Release Date: Dual Camera Setup, 6 GB RAM and More Features Leaked as Launch Nears

Just a few days away from its launch, the Huawei Honor 9 once again appears in a brand-new leak, which uncovers some of its key specifications and features.

(Photo: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN)A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

The leak comes in the form of a promotional poster for the highly anticipated Huawei flagship, which emerged from Weibo and was picked up by Android Headlines.

It revealed that the Huawei Honor 9 will be powered by the company's latest in-house processor, the Kirin 960, which will be paired up with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The leaked poster also confirmed the rear dual camera setup in the Huawei Honor 9, which will consist of a 12 MP shooter and a 20 MP sensor.

This is the same setup as the Huawei Nova 2 and the Huawei P10, another pair of mobile offerings from the Chinese tech firm, the former being in a lower tier than the Huawei Honor 9.

Android Headlines believes that the rear cameras of the Huawei Honor flagship will offer separate monochrome and RGB sensors instead of one being wide-angle.

The last piece of information revealed in the leak is that the Huawei Honor 9 will apparently sport a 2.5D glass although there is no mention of the size or resolution. Based on the rumors, however, the device is expected to come with a 5.5-inch full high definition (HD) display.

Past reports and leaks also suggest that the Huawei Honor 9 will have a 4 GB model as the entry-level configuration. The 6 GB version is expected to come with 128 GB of storage.

It is also said to have Android 7.0 Nougat preinstalled with a 3,100 mAh battery pack responsible for keeping the lights on the device. GSM Arena believes that the handset will sport an 8 MP selfie snapper, the same as that of the Huawei P10.

After all, the Huawei Honor 9 is in the same league with the P-series in terms of what it has to offer and its price range. Speaking of the pricing, the device is said to cost $360.