Huawei Honor 9 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Sleek New Design a Week Before Device's Launch

As the release of the Huawei Honor 9 draws nearer, more information about the highly anticipated mobile offering continues to come to light.

(Photo: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN)A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

A new leak out of Weibo picked up by Gizchina revealed that the device will come with a sleek build. It will have a glass body with a metal frame in between to put the front and the back together.

Before this leak surfaced, there were rumors, per the abovementioned site, that the Huawei Honor 9 will come with a 2.5D curved glass on top with the back making use of a 3D glass design with more curves.

A few days back, another leak of the Huawei Honor 9 showed that it will come with a bold yellow color variant. Other models will come with the colors blue, sky blue, grey and white.

As far as the specifications and features go, the Chinese certification agency TENAA revealed the details on that aspect not too long ago.

If it is anything to go by, the Huawei Honor 9 will be powered by the Kirin 960 chipset, an upgrade from last year's Kirin 950 processor and will feature a 5.15-inch high-definition (HD) display.

There will be a couple of configurations that will go with it. Both will come with 64 GB of storage but the entry level model will be accompanied by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and the high-end one will offer up to 6 GB of RAM.

The Huawei Honor 9 is getting some serious upgrade in the imaging department with a 12 MP and 20 MP shooters combo for the dual camera setup on the back complete with laser autofocus and dual tone LED flash.

On the front is an 8 MP selfie snapper, which appears to be the same one as that of the Huawei Honor 8. The battery is also getting a slight bump from 3,000 mAh to 3,100 mAh.

Fans will get to see the Huawei Honor 9 and what it really is all about on June 12.