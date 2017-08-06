Huawei Honor Note 9 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Next-Gen Kirin Processor on Boards and More Exciting Features

(Photo: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN) A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

The Huawei Honor 9 is shaping up to be quite the heavyweight for a budget flagship, at least based on the first wave of information to come to light about the device.

A report out of China claims that the next-generation Huawei Honor Note will be home to a massive 4,600 mAh battery, which is way bigger than the Honor 9's 3,200 mAh, but only a tad larger than that of last year's Honor Note 8.

The phablet is also said to have the HiSilicon Kirin 965 chipset under its hood, potentially making it the first device to have the processor on board. This should offer power and performance miles ahead from devices powered by the Kirin 960.

This powerhouse of a system on chip (SOC) will be paired with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage, which should fortify the device even more.

The Huawei Honor Note 9 is joining the trend with a "full-screen display" although the image provided by the source does not show the front panel covered completely.

The device has ultra-thin sides but still has thicker forehead and chin, at least compared with that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6. Either way, GSM Arena believes this should be more than enough for a budget-friendly smartphone line.

The Huawei Honor Note 9, like the original model, will apparently come with a dual camera setup on the rear consisting of two 12 MP sensors.

There is no word at the moment about the selfie snapper, but the feature is expected to come in the form of a 5 MP camera, the same as the one on the Huawei Honor 9.

With regard to the release date, users can expect to hear official details about the Huawei Honor Note 9 this month. After all, its predecessor was launched August last year.