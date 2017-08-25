Huawei Mate 10 Pro Specs News: Pro Version to Feature a Bezel-Less Design

Huawei has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming Mate 10 Pro. Nevertheless, rumors continue to circulate. Recent reports suggest that the unit will come without bezels.

Huawei The Huawei Mate 9 to be succeeded by the Mate 10 Pro to arrive in 2 versions

A Chinese called Zol reports that the Mate 10 will be available in two versions: a standard model and a Mate 10 Pro.

Based on what the industry has seen so far of Pro or Plus versions, it can be assumed that the Mate 10 Pro will be a larger device in terms of size. Nevertheless, these units often feature the same design and features as their standard counterparts. However, what stood out about the report by Zol is its indication that the Pro version will be slightly different in design.

The report states that the Mate 10 Pro will feature a bezel-less design, while the regular unit will not. As of now, it remains unclear if they have reduced the bezels for the Mate 10 or if it will sport thick bezels at the top and bottom portions of the device, much like the Mate 9.

Rumor has it a fingerprint scanner will be placed on the front part of the standard Mate 10 , unlike the preceding unit that has the sensor at the rear portion.

What has been confirmed by Huawei CEO Richard Yu is the phone's full-screen display. Speaking to Bloomberg last month, Yu teased that the smartphone will also have a better battery life, and will support fast charging.

According to the CEO, they are certain that the features they have added will make them compete with Apple's flagship unit. With that in mind, they, too, have revamped the phone's camera since the iPhone is also known for taking superb quality photos.

Previous rumors suggested that a smaller Mate 10 version and a larger model will be made available. Perhaps the smaller variant is the regular Mate 10 that will come with a 5.8-inch display, while the smartphone with the 6.1-inch display is the Mate 10 Pro.

More updates should follow.