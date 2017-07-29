Huawei Mate 10 Specs, Release Date: CEO Explains How They Plan to Trample Apple With Upcoming Flagship

(Photo: Huawei) The Huawei Mate 9.

Huawei has big plans for the Mate 10, the Chinese company's next flagship, some of which were discussed by the tech giant's consumer division chief Richard Yu.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the Huawei executive hinted of their confidence to take on the next-generation Apple iPhone as they plan to release the Huawei Mate 10 around the same time Cupertino comes out with their flagship, which is by September.

As to what the Huawei Mate 10 has to offer, it does on paper sound like it will trounce competition. He explained:

We will have an even more powerful product. The Mate 10, which has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker charging speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple.

By the looks of it, Huawei Mate 10 will have everything that users and critics alike will expect in a flagship. Features like a bezel-less front panel and quick charging in addition to dual camera setups have become the standard when it comes to high-end smartphones and it looks like the company is not planning to be left behind.

Yu's statement appears to confirm the reports that the next-generation Huawei Mate offering will sport an edge to edge display, which is becoming the new trend in screen technology, thanks to the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Previous reports suggested the Huawei Mate 10 will be powered by the next-gen Kirin 970 processor, which is said to be built on 10-nanometer architecture.

In the same Bloomberg interview, Yu announced that Huawei will dedicate its utter focus and attention on flagship and top of the line smartphones, at least in the mobile side of things.

We are giving up the very low-end devices because the margin in this is extremely low, and it's not making enough profit for us.

They also plan to expand their reach overseas, saying "The priority is Europe, China and Japan, where the economy is healthy and people are able to consume them."