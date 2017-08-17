Huawei Mate 10 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Gets Official October Launch Date, Eye-Popping Features Detailed

(Photo: Huawei) The Huawei Mate 9.

Huawei is teasing a huge event set to take place in Munich on Oct. 16 and many believe it is where they will finally lift the veil of the Huawei Mate 10.

A promotional image for the event promises that fans will "meet the device worth waiting for." A huge number 10 blends in stealthily in the background.

This confirms previous reports from early this month about the next-generation Huawei Mate iteration being unveiled in Germany on the said date.

The development of the Huawei Mate 10 is no secret and the company made no effort to treat it as one. Instead, they have been hyping up its release.

Huawei consumer division chief Richard Yu told Bloomberg last month that the Huawei Mate 10 will be more powerful than the upcoming iPhone in many respects.

He said that compared to the next-generation Apple offering, the Huawei Mate 10 "has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker charging speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple."

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be powered by the next-generation 10-nanometer HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which has reportedly entered mass production.

It is designed to match the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895, which power many of the latest mobile flagships around.

The Huawei Mate 10 will also reportedly offer 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of native storage while the Mali G71MP12 will handle the graphics processing on the handset.

The handset is expected to join the tall screen trend by shedding its bezels and making use of an EntireView Display with 2,160 × 1,080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, same as the LG G6.

The Huawei Mate 10 will also boast a rear dual-camera setup provided by Leica. There will be 3D sensing technology on board as well as a fingerprint sensor and an iris scanner.