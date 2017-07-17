Huawei Mate 10 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Bezel-Less Display, 6 to 8 GB RAM and More

(Photo: Huawei) The Huawei Mate 9.

It looks like the Huawei Mate 10 is the next to jump on the latest mobile trend and is shedding the display bezels, at least according to the latest reports about the flagship.

A new leak out of China shows the device in a couple of press renders showing no signs of left and right bezels and only thin ones at the top and bottom. The sides of the smartphone also appear to bleed to the back, making for an edge-to-edge display.

Speaking of which, the Huawei Mate 10 is rumored to make use of the 6-inch Full Active display panel from Japan Display Inc. (JDI), the same one to be used on an upcoming Sony Xperia flagship described as a "truly bezel-less smartphone."

However, the source of the renders claims that the device will instead sport a 5.8-inch display with 2K resolution, which makes it a tad smaller than the one on its predecessor, Huawei Mate 9, which came with a 5.9-inch touchscreen.

Despite the razor-thin forehead, the Huawei Mate 10 will still be able to house a pair of 13 MP cameras on the front to offer users the ultimate selfie experience.

The same leakster also suggests that there will also be a dual camera setup on the back of the device consisting of massive 34 MP sensors.

Other reported specifications and features of the Huawei Mate 10 include a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor built on 10 nm architecture. Making it a bigger powerhouse is the 6 GB and 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

The smartphone will also allegedly come with an iris scanner and augmented reality capabilities through a yet-to-be-revealed 3D-sensing solution. Android 8.0 Nougat will reportedly run the show.

With regard to the release date, the Huawei Mate 10 will reportedly be unveiled at the IFA Berlin 2017 that will be held on Sept. 1.