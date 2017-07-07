Huawei Mate 10 Specs, Release Date Rumor: Flagship Also Going Bezel-less

(Photo: Huawei) The Huawei Mate 9.

With bezel-less the new standard in mobile display, Huawei is not one to be left out from the trend with the latest reports suggesting the Huawei Mate 10 will boast an edge-to-edge screen.

According to Chinese publication Yesky, the next-generation Huawei Mate smartphone will come with an 18:9 Full Active display from display maker Japan Display Inc.

This is the very tech that Sony is expected to use on what it claims is the truly bezel-less handset. The aspect ratio is the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

The current aspect ratio supported by many handsets and applications is 16:9. The 18:9 ratio is yet to be fully integrated on YouTube, but it is expected to be made universal soon with more devices adopting such ratio.

Until then, users will have to get used to seeing black bars on either side of devices supporting such ratio, Huawei Mate 10 included, when watching 16:9 videos.

Previous leaks suggested that the Huawei Mate 10 will come with a 6-inch quad high-definition (HD) display. Taking the aspect ratio into account, the screen should be taller than the one on its predecessor.

Past reports also indicated the device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset with 10nm architecture, so the Huawei Mate 10 will definitely be big on power and performance.

Pairing that with a sleek look care of the bezel-less front panel should allow the device to give other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for their money.

The Huawei Mate 10 will also reportedly boast a 3D sensing dual camera arrangement, a feature that will allow the company to take on the iPhone 8, which is expected to offer the same.

Another piece of information revealed in the new report is that the Huawei Mate 10 will reportedly be unveiled sometime in October so it looks like it won't be long before users see the smartphone in the flesh.