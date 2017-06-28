Huawei Mate 10 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Flagship Will Blow Samsung Galaxy S8 Out of the Water

The Huawei Mate 10, which is expected to be released later this year, will do away the bezels on the display, according to the latest report about the flagship.

(Photo: Huawei)The Huawei Mate 9.

Bezel-less display is easily becoming the next big thing in mobile and it made sense for Huawei to go with the follow to stay in the competition.

With the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 getting praises for getting rid of the bezels, the Huawei Mate 10 is bound to be a headturner as well.

More on the display, Android Headlines says that the design of the next-generation Huawei Mate offering will be more in line with the latest smartphone aesthetics.

This is why the Huawei Mate 10 is also expected to come with a 6-inch display with higher screen-to-body ratio than the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is at 83.6 percent.

One thing that will make the device stand out from the rest, however, is its rumored front-facing dual camera setup. Most flagships will go for two cameras on the back, but the Huawei Mate 10 will reportedly have two cameras on the front and two snappers on its rear too.

Another stellar aspect about the Huawei Mate 10 is, per reports, the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the screen. This is the technology that was expected in the Galaxy S8 and is now reported to debut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but Huawei may be looking to beat the South Korean tech giant to it.

It is unknown, however, if the handset will have the home button intact. If they are going for a higher screen to body ratio and to make the device look like it is all-display, it is likely that it would not Android Headlines believes that with all this achieved, the forehead of the Huawei Mate 10 will be virtually nonexistent.

The Huawei Mate 10 is also rumored to have the Kirin 960 chipset under the hood with Android 7.1 Nougat preinstalled. Since its predecessor was released in November last year, the device is expected to be unveiled the same month this year.