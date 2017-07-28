Huawei Mate 9 Offered at a Big Discount in the US; Dual-Camera Handset Now $140 Cheaper Than Launch Price

Best Buy/Huawei A promo image of the Huawei Mate 9, the 4G LTE 64 GB RAM variant in Space Gray, as featured in a retail site.

The Huawei Mate 9 is one of the Android phones this year that was praised by reviews for its durable battery life, dual cameras and Android Nougat OS. From its launch price of $600, the handset is now available for $460, with even cheaper options available.

The phone is now listed on Amazon for just $460, down from a discounted price tag of $500. This handset is the international version that supports dual SIM, and it will work with LTE networks in most parts of the globe, along with AT&T and T-Mobile in the United States.

The listed unit is the variant with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage, and it is available in two colors: Space Gray and Moonlight Silver, according to Android Central.

An even cheaper option is the $425 Open Box offer from Newegg, but it can be noted that this sale does not guarantee that all accessories will be present in the package since it's an Open Box listing.

The Huawei Mate 9 first launched at a price point of $600, which some may have noted to be a higher price tag than expected. With these new deals, the price of the handset has fallen by $140 in the U.S. Meanwhile, there's still no word of a price cut in the UK or Australia.

The highlight of the hardware in the Mate 9 is its 4,000 mAH battery, but its other specs place it on par with the iPhone 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It packs a Kirin 960 eight-core chip with a Mali-G71 Graphics Processing Unit. It also has 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage.

Its dual camera setup has a 20-megapixel sensor paired with a 12-megapixel sensor, both equipped with Leica optics, dual-tone flash and autofocus. It also has a front-facing 8-megapixel camera.

The device has a 5.9-inch display at full High Definition resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The Mate 9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and it was first unveiled in November last year, according to GSM Arena.