Huawei Mate 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Closely Similar Specs; Big Price Difference

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is understandably getting all the hype at the moment. However, it is also hard not to compare it with other earlier released smartphones, especially when they have closely comparable specifications and features but sport a great price difference like the Huawei Mate 9.

REUTERS/Rick WilkingHuawei CEO Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, presents Huawei Mate 9 to the U.S. market at CES in Las Vegas, January 5, 2017.

Performance: Processor and Memory

As mentioned, there are several key areas where the Huawei Mate 9 could really give the Samsung Galaxy S8 a good fight. In fact, according to the comparison on GSM Arena, the Mate 9 could even be a tad better. For one, in terms of their CPUs, both devices have almost the same capacity.

Mate 9 is packed with Huawei's octa-core chip HiSilicon Kirin 960 that promises a four-core 2.4-gigahertz and another four-core 1.8 GHz speed. The Galaxy S8, on the other hand, runs with either Samsung's Exynos 8895 Octa (four-core 2.3 GHz + four-core 1.7 GHz) or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 (four-core 2.35 GHz + four-core 1.9 GHz) depending on the market region.

The Mate 9 and Galaxy S8 also have identical memory specs. Both come out-of-the-box with an internal memory of 64 GB paired with a 4 GB random access memory.

They both give consumers the option to expand the memory space through dedicated microSD card slots, while their SIM 2 trays can be converted to microSD card slots as well. All these can support up to additional 256 GB each.

Hardware: Camera and Battery

Samsung did not have anything jaw-dropping in terms of the camera specs. The Galaxy S8 sports the same camera setup found in the Galaxy S7 Edge that has a 12-megapixel capacity with f/1.7 aperture on a 26-millimeter lens. But it is still a proven competitive feature especially after getting a very high 88/100 rating from DxOMark.

However, Huawei did go big on the Mate 9's camera. Its sensors are crafted by the renowned German optics manufacturer, Leica. The Mate 9 has a dual camera with 20 MP and 12 MP sensors on the rear with f/2.2 aperture, and a tad bigger 27 mm lens size.

As for the selfie cameras, both devices have an 8 MP sensor.

Meanwhile, the Mate 9 takes another point for the battery department since it has a 4,000-milliampere hour component against Galaxy S8's typical 3,000 mAh. While numbers do not say it all in terms of battery performance, it is safe to say that since Mate 9 has 1,000 mAh more power, the device has a commanding lead in this area.

Screen

The display panel is probably the one area that Galaxy S8 dominates, which is understandable since Samsung really focused on launching their Infinity Display technology with the Galaxy S8.

Samsung replaced the physical home button with a set of on-screen keys to achieve much slimmer bezels and deliver an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a really good advantage over the Mate 9 considering the latter has a larger screen size of 5.9 inches (Galaxy S8's display is measured 5.8 inches) but has a 77.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of screen resolutions, the Galaxy S8 wins big as well since it promises 1,440 x 2,960 specs versus Mate 9's typical high-definition pixels of 1,080 x 1,920.

Price

The Galaxy S8 is priced more than $720 while Mate 9 costs about $600.

Given the comparison of their key specs and features, it can be said that the Huawei Mate 9 stands a great chance versus the Samsung Galaxy S8, and considering the price difference just gives Mate 9 more edge.