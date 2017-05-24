Huawei MateBook X Specs, Price News: Thin and Light Huawei Laptop Is Set to Compete With Apple's MacBook

(Photo: Huawei Technologies Co.)

The MateBook was Huawei's first crack at building a Windows 10 laptop, and while many sites were quick to position the device against Apple's products, many thought that it largely missed the mark on several aspects. But now, Huawei is back with a trio of new laptops that are designed to compete with the MacBook lineup head on, and one of them is the MateBook X.

According to The Verge, the MateBook X is a 13-inch Windows 10 ultraportable laptop that addressed a lot of the issues complained about by users in the original MateBook.

The new laptop is built with a traditional aluminum clamshell design instead of a two-in-one configuration. It is also powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 processors instead of the less powerful Core m series. It can also allegedly last up to 10 hours even while watching a 1,080p video on a single charge.

The MateBook X's 13-inch display also offers a 3:2 aspect ratio at 2K resolution. Storage of this laptop model comes in either 256 GB or 512 GB solid-state drive (SSD) options. Its power button also serves as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. Its random-access memory (RAM) options, however, are only limited to 4 GB or 8 GB.

This laptop from Huawei uses USB-C, and it also offers a pair of ports — the first one is for charging, while the next one is for data transfer. And in order to make the transition easier for users, the tech company also included a MateDock 2.0 USB-C dongle in the box, which is made available in some markets. This dongle offers a regular USB Type-A port, DVI, HDMI, as well as a second USB-C port intended for pass-through charging.

Huawei also announced two other products aside from the MateBook X: the two-in-one device MateBook E and the 15-inch multimedia laptop MateBook D.

Pricing for the MateBook X will start at €1,399 (about $1,569), while the MateBook E will start at €999 (about $1,120). The price of the MateBook D will begin at €799 (about $896).