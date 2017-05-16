Huawei Nova 2 Release Date: 20MP Selfie Snapper and Other Key Specs Leaked Days Before Launch

Details about the specifications and features of the Huawei Nova 2 have found their way online less than two weeks before its big unveiling.

(Photo: REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZEN)A Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

The leaks, which come from Weibo, reveal that the next-generation Huawei Nova will sport a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display, making it slightly bigger than last year's 5.1-inch iteration.

The Huawei Nova 2 will also be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 658 processor, according to the leak, but the star of the show has to be the imaging department.

The handset, despite its midranger makings, will boast a 20 MPl front-facing camera, which suggests that it will be some sort of a selfie-centric device.

That does not mean what it is packing on the back will be less than impressive. The Huawei Nova 2 will apparently boast a dual camera setup — one will have 12 megapixels (MP) while the other will be at 8MP.

Oddly enough, the battery will be 3,000mAh, slightly smaller than last year's 3,020mAh battery pack. Leaked posters of the device also shared on Weibo revealed that the Huawei Nova 2 will come in blue, green and pink.

The poster also showcases what appears to be a black version, but since its back portion was not shown and the front panel was the only part visible, it is unclear if such color variant will be available.

There are reports that a Plus version of the Huawei Nova 2 will also be released. This model will have a bigger 5.5-inch display, as per Gizbot. The report mentioned a 5.1-inch display for the standard version though, which is different from what the leak claims.

Thankfully, the wait won't be long before fans see the device in the flesh. The Huawei Nova 2 will be launched on May 26 in Changsha with Chinese singer Lay, who appears in the promotional posters, taking part in the festivities.