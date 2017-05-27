Huawei P10 and P10 Plus Specs and Features News: New P Series Smartphones Can Take High-Quality Images With Leica Cameras

Although the Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones run on the same processor, each mobile device has its own performance advantages that set it apart from the other.

Reuters/Paul Hanna.A hostess holds Huawei's new P10 Plus device after its presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus both run on HiSilicon Kirin 960, which reportedly performs better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820, depending on the benchmark in question, according to iTechPost.

It has become a trend for smartphone manufacturers to produce a standard-sized device model along with a plus handset with identical specs, but with a slightly better performance features.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus may both be running on HiSilicon Kirin 960, but the difference in RAM and storage sets them apart. While P10 boasts of a 4 GB RAM and a choice between either a 32 or 64 GB storage capacity, the P10 Plus gives the potential buyer an option between a variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage or one that has 6 GB RAM and a higher storage space of 128 GB.

As for the cameras, both smartphones have two rear ones, boasting a 20-megapixel monochromatic quality along with a 12-megapixel color unit. These cameras are situated behind optically stabilized Leica Summilux F/1.8 lenses and utilize enhanced fusion algorithms. On the other hand, the front camera provides Leica F/1.9 8-megapixel quality.

The smartphones' portrait features also come with a 3D facial detection technology that is able to leverage 190 detailed identification nodes that make it quicker to detect more accurate features. The camera's depth-of-field algorithm also makes it possible for a natural bokeh effect that creates crisper, clearer images with more vivid foreground colors, while keeping the background blurred for elegant, artistic effect.

However, the P series phones are reportedly not waterproof, but they are said to be splash-proof. They also seem to come with a cheap, plastic case that keeps the phone thin and not too bulky.

The Huawei P10 is priced at $899, while the P10 Plus is sold at $1099.