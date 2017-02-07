Huawei P10 News: Leaked Poster Shows Good-Looking Price and Specs Ahead MWC 2017 Launch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Another expected device to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2017 this month is Huawei's P10 lineup. Weeks ahead of the event, a promotional poster for the P10 and P10 Plus was leaked and it shows some good-looking price points and specifications.

REUTERS/MORRIS MAC MATZENA Huawei logo is seen here getting adjusted by a worker at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover.

The poster previews just one color for both devices, and it looks like black is going to be another hit for the upcoming devices at MWC 2017. It can be recalled that Apple also experienced good sales after offering a dark glossy option they called Jet Black.

For the Huawei P10, there will be three options with varying random access memory and internal storage specs. The basic P10 will have a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory for ¥3,488 or around $507. The Mid-range P10 comes with the same 4 GB RAM but with double the internal memory, 64 GB, for ¥4,088 or around $594. The higher-end P10 will have a bigger RAM of 6 GB and more internal memory of up to 128 GB with a price tag of ¥4,688 or around $682.

The Huawei P10 Plus will have just two variants. First, it will be offered with a combination of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory for ¥4,988 or around $725, while the higher-end option sports 6 GB and 128 GB internal memory with the price tag of ¥5,688 or around $827.

Both the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are expected to sport a 5.5-inch display. However, the P10 Plus will come with a curved-edge design. The upcoming Huawei models are also expected to support quad high-definition display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. They are also speculated to have Kirin 965 processing chips.

In the camera department, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are expected to have the same models as well with a Leica-made 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8 MP at the front.

Reports are positive that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 26 – the same day as the expected events for Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, LG G6, and new Nokia smartphones will occur.