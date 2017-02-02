Huawei P10, P10 Plus Release Date, Specs Rumors: Leaked Renders Showcase Features of Upcoming Devices

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Huawei's next-generation flagship smartphones — the P10, P10 Plus and P10 Lite — have been mainstays in the rumor mill for several weeks now. This time around, the latest barrage of reports is based on leaked renders of the upcoming devices. With these, consumers are given a glimpse of what to expect from the Chinese company which has risen up the ranks to become the third largest smartphone manufacturer.

Facebook/huaweideviceA promotional image for Huawei's current P9 lineup. The next-generation P10 is also slated to come in three variants.

Just like last year's P9, Huawei is offering three versions of the P10 — all of which have been spotted online in some shape or form.

According to reports, the Huawei P10 will feature a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor with either 4 GB or 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM). There will also be two options for built-in storage: 64 GB or 128 GB. The Huawei P10 is also said to have a fingerprint scanner and a 3,100 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the P10 Plus is expected to serve as an upgraded version of the standard flagship smartphone. It has similar specifications, such as the screen size and resolution, but does come with added features. The most notable ones are that the P10 Plus will feature a curved display and a dual-camera setup with Leica technology.

Other notable features rumored for the device include a Kirin 965 processor, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, a ring flash and a 3,650 mAh battery. A leaked render also suggests that the device will have an iris scanner, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

The Huawei P10 Lite is relatively newer to the scene compared with the other two smartphones, having recently popped up on the Geekbench database. While the device is touted as the downgraded version of the P10, leaked specs indicate that the P10 Lite will still be a decent midrange smartphone.

Reports suggest that the P10 Lite will be equipped with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It will be powered by the Kirin 655 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. The device is also slated to feature a 12-megapixel (MP) rear camera, an 8-MP front shooter, a fingerprint scanner and a 2,900 mAh battery.

Huawei's upcoming smartphones will all come with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

There's no word yet on a specific release date but the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month is shaping up to be the ideal platform for the introduction of Huawei's next-generation devices. Following a possible unveiling this month, the smartphones are expected to go on sale sometime in March or April.