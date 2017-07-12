Huawei P20 Specs, Release Date: P10 Successor Set for Launch This Year Too?

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna) Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, holds up a new P10 device during the presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

The Huawei P20 might see the light of day before the year ends even though its predecessor was only launched back in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Huawei has recently trademarked the P20 moniker, which means that the Chinese company is looking to expand the smartphone series and is already taking the first steps in doing so.

According to GSM Arena, the early timing of the filing has many insiders thinking that the Huawei P20 just might make it to the end of the year.

The publication itself, however, is not convinced that the Huawei P20 will be released earlier than usual. The site believes it will have a negative effect on its sales.

After all, this October will mark the release of the Huawei Mate 10, a top-of-the-line device from the tech company that will boast the new Kirin 970 chipset and an edge-to-edge screen.

Releasing the Huawei P20 just months after the abovementioned device will likely hurt the sales performance of both. Neowin notes that it is more probable that the new P-series model will be reserved for next year.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Huawei P20 at the moment, there are still details floating around with regard to its specifications and features including a purported 5.7-inch quad high-definition (QHD) display.

It is also being said that the device will retain the current-generation Kirin 960 processor under the hood coupled with either 6 GB or 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

On the imaging department, the Huawei P20 will purportedly be shipped with a Leica dual camera setup with a 4,000 mAh battery keeping the lights on.

However, Neowin suggests that the Huawei P20, like the Mate 10, will likely be equipped with the Kirin 970 chipset, which is built on 10-nanometer architecture. At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet.