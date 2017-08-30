Huawei P9 Lite Specs, Release Date: Mini Version Now Out in Hungary

(Photo: Huawei( The Huawei P9 Lite.

Despite the existence of the Huawei P10, the company continues to update the device's predecessor, the Huawei P9, by releasing lower-tier versions.

The Huawei P9 lite recently got the mini treatment, but the tech firm did not make a fuss about its release. First spotted in Hungary, the new handset sported considerably downgraded specs to live up to its name.

The Huawei P9 lite mini comes with a 5-inch display, which is smaller than the 5.2-inch screen of the standard version. The resolution was also lowered to 720p from the full high definition (HD) on the original.

The mini iteration also got a bit of downscaling in the hardware department. The Huawei P9 lite mini is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The original came with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 chipset.

Thankfully, The Huawei P9 lite mini's memory does not get slashed and is keeping its 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 16 GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card.

Huawei also surprisingly decided to slightly bump the battery from 3,000 mAh to 3,020 mAh battery, which is touted to offer users at least a couple of days' worth of usage in just a single charge.

The Huawei P9 lite mini houses the same 13 MP camera on the back while the selfie duties will be handled by a 5 MP snapper (down from 8 MP) with LED flash to boot.

Unfortunately, the mini device will feel quite a bit outdated with the use of a microUSB port on the bottom instead of the newer USB-C port. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat juxtaposed with the EMUI 5.1.

According to Phone Arena, the Huawei P9 lite mini is expected to be made available to more European countries this September. A retailer in Hungary already has it up for grabs for €190.