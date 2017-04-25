Huawei P9 vs. Huawei P10 Specs Comparison, Review: P10 Carries Over Much of P9's Design, With Better Specs

China-based phone maker Huawei has just unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Huawei P10, as its next iteration of the company's top-end P-series after the P9. How does this new model live up to the universal acclaim of the P9? Find out more as the Huawei P10 specs are compared with the Huawei P9.

(Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna)Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, holds up a new P10 device during the presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

As expected with the latest release, the Huawei P10 promises to improve on the performance of the Huawei P9 in a lot of areas. For starters, the P10 is powered by a Huawei Kirin 960 chip, an improved and updated version of the Kirin 955 processor that runs the P9.

There are no differences when it comes to random-access memory (RAM), however, with both models running on 4 GB of RAM, although some models of the P9 have to make do with 3 GB RAM on the cheaper end, according to Digital Trends.

Design-wise, the Huawei P10 adopts much of its looks from the P9, as expected. Too close, in fact, that it looks like the P10 did not stray far in the design department from the P9. However, some changes remain obvious; for one, the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the front side of the P10, whereas it was on the back of the P9. Also notable is how the new smartphone has rounder corners compared with the older device, according to Tech Radar.

Fans of the P-series looking for a big upgrade for the display might be disappointed to learn that the P10 actually has a smaller display than the P9. Huawei P10's 5.1-inch screen with Full High-Definition (HD) resolution is just a tiny bit smaller than the P9's 5.2-inch display.

The screen protection for the P10 has been improved, so there is that, with the P10 coming with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, compared with the Gorilla Glass 3 coating of the P9 display.