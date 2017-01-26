Huawei Watch 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Android Smartwatch with 'Sportier' Design and 4G to Launch in February

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Huawei Watch 2 could be arriving very soon — if recent reports are to be believed. Rumors have also suggested that the second-generation Android-powered smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer will come with an upgraded look and functionality.

HuaweiA promotional image for the current Huawei Watch. The second-generation smartwatch is rumored to arrive in February.

According to Venture Beat, a source said to be familiar with Huawei's plans revealed that the follow-up to the Huawei Watch is indeed in development and could be unveiled in February.

If the device's touted release window proves to be accurate, then the Huawei Watch 2 will most likely make its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), to be held in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to March 2. Huawei has already confirmed its attendance for the annual trade show and will kick things off with a press conference on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. CET (8 a.m. EST).

Venture Beat's source also added that the Huawei Watch 2 will showcase a "sportier" design and will come optional with cellular connectivity via a built-in SIM card. This would mean that the smartwatch would no longer need to be heavily dependent on the paired smartphone and will continue to function even when out of range of Wi-Fi networks.

A lot of consumers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Huawei Watch 2 especially since the first-generation smartwatch has been positively received even until now. The Huawei Watch is already two years old as it was introduced at the MWC in 2015.

While there is no official confirmation yet for the device's launch, the timing of the touted release date is perfect given that Google is scheduled to launch Android Wear 2.0 on Feb. 9. The latest version of Google's smartwatch operating system will introduce new watch faces, a revamped user interface and support for standalone apps.

Huawei has not commented on the recent rumors and speculations regarding the second-generation smartwatch so information should be taken with a grain of salt.