Hugh Jackman Shuts Down Divorce Rumors at Met Gala

Once again, Hugh Jackman proclaimed his love for his wife of 21 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, when the couple walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala last Monday in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Their appearance together served as a statement that their marriage remains solid.

Reuters/Phil McCartenHugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have two adopted children, daughter Ava (L) and son Oscar (R).

Jackman, 48, uploaded on Instagram a photo of the two of them at the event, looking chic in his tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit, while his actor-producer wife wore an all black ensemble by independent designer Leah Hunstinger. The post was jokingly captioned "just going out for a walk."

The power couple looked especially cozy as the "Wolverine" star openly spoke about his 61-year-old Australian wife's courage. "She has so much courage," he said about Furness, who wore a pair platform shoes combined with fishnet stockings. "No matter what she's facing, she will never burden anyone else with it," he added.

This is Jackman's latest declaration, which debunked earlier talks of an impending breakup. It was reported that the actor was experiencing a midlife crisis and was "freaking out because he is going to be 50 soon." These reports also mentioned that the actor "had immersed himself in a younger crowd over the past few months."

However, Jackman hit back at the rumors, saying his two-decade marriage is stronger than ever. "This story is 100 percent fabricated," a statement from his camp said, referring to the report by Australian magazine Woman's Day which suggested that he and Furness are living separately.

The two met in 1995 on the set of Furness' 10-episode Australian TV show "Correlli." They tied the knot on Apr. 11, 1996 in Melbourne. Issues hounded their marriage, including their 13-year age gap and their inability to have children, which is the reason why they adopted Oscar Maximillian, 16 and Ava Eliot, 11.

Despite the intrigues, Jackman has been expressive of his devotion to Furness. He referred to his wife as "the greatest thing that ever happened to me" in a gushing interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year. He also wrote, "I love you with all my heart" when he posted a selfie of them outside Louvre Museum in Paris.