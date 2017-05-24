Hugh Jackman 'Wolverine' Replacement News: Film Producer Thinks It's Hard to Find Someone to Replace Jackman as Wolverine

After vacating his role earlier this year in the film "Logan," fans wonder if the producers of the next "Wolverine" film will ever find anyone to replace Hugh Jackman in the lead role.

Facebook/TheWolverineMoviePromotional photo for "Logan"

Recently, one of the film's producers talked about the issue, suggesting that Jackman would be really hard to replace.

According to Hutch Parker, the studio's plate is still currently full with building up other mutants that it does not even consider recasting Wolverine for the future.

In a recent interview for the film, Parker was asked what the future would hold for the claw-donning mutant.

"I think for the moment our focus really is on other characters. I think there's a part for all of us that feels like Logan, as played by Hugh, is the definitive performance of that character. And I think we're all a little hesitant at the idea of rebooting it in any way," he explained in an interview with Screen Rant.

Parker went on to add that they still had so much more to explore and play with in the X-Men Universe. The film producer also admitted that the idea of casting someone else as Wolverine was simply not something he could think about, considering how Jackman had done a brilliant job in portraying the iconic character.

Although Parker admitted that it would be hard for them recasting Wolverine, he said seeing the character slash his way across the big screen once again is possible if the right story comes along. In that case, someone else might have to take Jackman's place. He said, however, that at the moment, they would want to "leave that alone."

Directed by James Mangold, "Logan" starred Jackman as Logan, Boyd Holbrook as Donald Pierce, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Dafne Keen as Laura Kinney, Stephen Merchant as Caliban, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Gabriela, and Richard E. Grant as Dr. Zander Rice.