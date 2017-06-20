Hulu July 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: All 'Star Trek' Classics Coming Next Month

The month of July is only a few days from now. For Hulu subscribers, this means new films and TV shows will be added to the program. What will be added to the roster next month?

REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI Hulu will be removing a few titles this July, but will be adding more to the roster.

Subscribers of Hulu find a long list of shows and movies added to the service on the first day of July. To note, the following days will see a movie/show or two added to the roster.

Starting this July 1, patrons of the service will be able to watch the fourth season of CBS' crime drama "Elementary," which is a contemporary adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's cult classic "Sherlock Holmes."

A number of reality shows and documentaries might make it to the program as well. TLC's long-running reality series "Say Yes to the Dress" is one of them. The 13th season of the show is coming to Hulu this July. A few other TV shows making it to the service next month are season 17 of Discovery's science entertainment program "MythBusters," season 8 of TLC's "Sister Wives," and Animal Planet's "Whale Wars" season 6, and "River Monsters" season 7. The aforementioned shows will be added on July 1.

As for the movies, on the same day, Hulu will be able to catch the entire "Star Trek" franchise: "Star Trek 11: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek: 111: The Search for Spock," "Star Trek 1X: Insurrection," "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," "Star Trek V1: The Undiscovered Country," and "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Joining the cultural phenomenon is the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie series from the 90s.

Other notable shows that will be added in the following days include "Running Wild with Bear Grylls and President Barack Obama: Special," which is coming on July 12, "RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 8" on July 15, new episodes from season 4 of the historical drama "Vikings" on July 21, and the second season of "The Strain" on July 29.

A few of the shows leaving Hulu in July are "Addams Family Values," "Maximum Security," "School Ties," and "Sleepy Hollow."

More updates should follow.