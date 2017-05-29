Hulu June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: Hulu to Add New Film Series, Complete Seasons of TV Shows

June is only a few days away. For Hulu subscribers, that means a few films will be taken off the streaming platform. With that in mind, catch up on those films before they are removed permanently. Fortunately, new titles will be added, too.

This June, subscribers will be saying good-bye to a few classics from various genres. These include "The Brady Bunch Movie," "Footloose," and "Trading Places."

The 1995 "The Brady Bunch Movie" was directed by Betty Thomas, in hopes of reviving the '60s' cult-classic. Although several writers took a shot at its reboot, the '90s was not as appreciative as the '60s.

For a film that is supposedly about the love for dance, "Footloose" did not have much dancing involved. Despite its mixed reviews, the film was a local hit.

Also leaving next month is John Landis' classic comedy "Trading Places" starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, with the former portraying a con artist that somehow finds himself filling in for Aykroyd's investment broker.

Other noteworthy titles slated to be removed include "Gladiator" starring a younger Russell Crowe, the biographical comedy drama about Charlie Chaplin titled "Chaplin," and the Chiodo brothers' hair-raising "Killer Klowns From Outer Space."

All the aforementioned titles will be removed from the program on Friday, June 30.

Throughout June, subscribers should expect Hulu to add new movies. The June roster includes the "Legally Blonde" films starring Reese Witherspoon as the ever so pink lawyer and animal rights advocate Elle Woods. Both films will be added on the first of June.

Another animal-loving hero making it to the roster is "Ace Ventura." The 1994 "Pet Detective" and the 1995 "When Nature Calls" films will be added on June 1st. The same goes for another film series,"Boogeyman." The film series is coming to Hulu this June 1, too.

To note, these are only a few of the titles that will be added to the service this June.

As for the TV shows, some of the programs Hulu will be adding are the complete season of "Black-ish" season 3, "Rizzoli & Isles" season 7, and "The Strain" season 3.