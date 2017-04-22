Hulu May 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: Everything Coming to Streaming Service Next Month

Two new original documentaries and lots of new movies are set to hit Hulu next month. With a good number of great TV series and movies coming to the streaming service, it is without a doubt that May is a month TV and movie buffs should look forward to.

Although Hulu originally started off as a platform for TV programming, it now offers a wide range of movies for viewers to check out. Next month, it will also offer new documentaries about two of the most iconic and fan-favorite characters in the history of entertainment, Batman and James Bond.

The first documentary, "Batman and Bill," will center on the story of one of Batman's creators, Bill Finger. The other one, "Becoming Bond," will feature how George Lazenby, a car mechanic, managed to become the most famous spy in the history of cinema.

Among Hulu's TV highlights next month are "Vikings" season 4B, "Underground" season 2 and "Casual" season 3.

Meanwhile, movie offers include '80's flicks featuring Eddie Murphy, "Coming to America" and "48 Hrs." "A Fistful of Dollars" and "He Got Game" are also heading to the network next month.

If new TV shows, movies and documentaries are coming to Hulu, some are also leaving. Movies set to leave the service in a few weeks are "Up in the Air," "Sister Act 1 and 2" and "Hostel."

Here is the full list of Hulu's May offers:

New Offers:

Available May 1

"Line of Duty (Season 4)"

"South Park en Español (Season 20)"

"48 Hrs."

"Another 48 Hrs."

"Arrowhead"

"A View to a Kill"

"The Bad News Bears"

"Bad Influence"

"Bait Shop"

"Barbershop"

"Barbershop 2: Back in Business"

"Beauty Shop"

"Big Fish"

"Cabin Fever"

"Cabin Fever 2"

"Catacombs"

"Cecil B. Demented"

"Chuck & Buck"

"Clue"

"Coming to America"

"Dark Blue"

"The Doors"

"Dr. No"

"Fatal Instinct"

"For Your Eyes Only"

"Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home"

"Free Willy 3: The Rescue"

"From Russia with Love"

"Gladiator"

"Goldeneye"

"Law of the Lawless"

"License to Kill"

"Life is Beautiful"

"Maximum Security"

"Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear"

"Moonraker"

"Naked Gun 2 & ½: The Smell of Fear"

"Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult"

"Naked Gun from the Flies of Police Squad"

"Nick of Time"

"No Way Out"

"On Her Majesty's Secret Service"

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles"

"Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown"

"Repo! The Genetic Opera"

"School Ties"

"Small Soldiers"

"Star Kid"

"Sucker Punch"

"Thunderball"

"Tomorrow Never Dies"

"Winter's Bone"

May 2

"Vikings (Season 4B)"

"Jackson*"

"Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men"

May 3

"Outsiders (Season 2)"

May 4

"A Fistful of Dollars"

May 5

"Flubber"

"The Recruit"

"What About Bob?"

May 6

"Batman & Bill (Hulu Original)"

"Hardcore Henry*"

"The Red Pill"

May 7

"Billions Season 2 Finale*"

May 9

"All We Had"

May 12

"A Hologram for the King"

"Extraterrestrial"

May 13

"Bad Moms*"

"Me Before You"

May 14

"Blue Caprice"

May 15

"The Next Step (Seasons 3 and 4)"

"He Got Game"

May 18

"Downward Dog (Series Premiere)"

"Underground (Season 2)"

May 19

"The Last Ship (Season 3)"

"Before I Disappear"

May 20

"Becoming Bond (Hulu Original)"

"Bakery in Brooklyn"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows"

May 21

"Twin Peaks Season 3 Premiere*"

"Firestorm"

May 23

"Casual Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)"

May 28

"American Muscle"

"A Perfect Man"

"The Duel"

May 30

"Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (Season 2)"

Leaving Hulu:

May 31

"A Simple Plan"

"Battle Ground"

"The Big Kahuna"

"Curse of the Zodiac"

"Care Bears Movie"

"Dangerous Curves"

"Eight Below"

"Gang Related"

"Ides of March"

"Hostel"

"Hostel: Part 2"

"The Hours"

"Judgement Day"

"King of the Mountain"

"Kiss the Bride"

"Man in the Moon"

"The Phantom of the Opera"

"Sister Act"

"Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit"

"Up in the Air"