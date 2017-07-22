Hulu New Movies August 2017: 'Spider-Man' Classics, Gore Films for Halloween to Be Added

Hulu will refresh its playlist of movies and series for the month of August.

Facebook/Hulu Hulu adds several classic films for the month of August.

Next month, the subscription streaming platform will be adding a lot of old and new films to entertain their subscribers during the summer vacation.

For those who want to relive the original "Spider-Man" movies, a subscription to Hulu is key. Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man 2," whose friendly neighborhood hero was portrayed by Tobey Maguire and the love of his life Mary Jane by Kirsten Dunst, will be available on Hulu beginning Aug. 1, Den of Geek confirmed.

Other classic movies will be added to Hulu's list as well. Entertainment Weekly reported that "Dunkirk," "Saving Private Ryan," "Clue" and "Clueless" will be available for subscribers to have a blast with the past with.

Several other '90s classics will be added, such as "As Good as it Gets," "Bad Boys" — which will get a remake soon — "Benny & Joon," "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," "Breakdown" and "The Swan Princess."

Hulu is also adding several films to give their subscribers a head start on the Halloween festivities. All five films of the "Saw" series will be in the collection at the beginning of next month while the slasher thriller "My Bloody Valentine" will be available on Aug. 19.

The streaming service also prepared a variety of comedic films that can shake off the scary vibes after watching their set of horror films. "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," "Men in Black 2" and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" will be available in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Hulu will also be removing a lot of films on their list to give space to the new additions for the month of August.

Subscribers can check Gamespot for the complete list of films that will be gone by the end of July, which includes "Gangs of New York," "Mr. Mom," "Underworld," "Desperate Hours," "Chaos" and a lot more.