Hulu New Movies, Releases for September 2017: Critically Acclaimed Titles Announced to Come to Streaming Service Next Month

Hulu has come out with the list of what's coming for their subscribers in the month of September, and there are quite a few classics in the mix. Fans should also take note of the shows that will be gone when August ends in less than two weeks.

Facebook/TheSilenceOfTheLambs A promo image for "The Silence of the Lambs," one of the classic films featured for Hulu's selection for the coming month of September.

The streaming service has announced their regular "What's Coming and Going" list for the month of September 2017, early enough for fans to make viewing arrangements of the content that will be leaving the platform by the end of August.

While the release dates or even the titles themselves may change in the coming days, the list looks more or less final, with a veritable set of classic movies added in for good measure.

Hulu comes out strong with its Sep. 1 launch with a line of acclaimed titles, including "The Silence of the Lambs," "Contact," and "Hitch." Action buffs looking for a bit of nostalgia should catch "Robocop" when it airs on the first of September, too.

Other recommendations by Gamespot for next month's Hulu viewing include "Adventure Time," now in its eighth season run on the streaming service. "Freaky Friday" gets both its 1977 and 2003 remake versions out on Sep. 2, while Disney's "The Emperor's New Groove" comes online on Sep.5. The critically acclaimed movie "Crash" comes up on Sep. 6.

For TV series fans, "The Mindy Project" has been commissioned for a season 6 run by Hulu in time for airing by Sep. 12. "South Park," meanwhile, continues its streak as season 21 comes to the online service on Sep. 14.

"Almost Famous" and "Click" will be leaving Hulu by Sep. 30, so fans should make sure they are caught up in the shows by then. Likewise for "House of the Dead" and "Kingpin" which will be exiting the service by the end of next month.