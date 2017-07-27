Hulu New Movies, TV Shows for August 2017

In a few days, Hulu will be revamping its rosters. The video streaming platform will be adding new titles to keep its subscribers entertained this summer.

REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI Hulu will be removing a few titles this August, but will be adding more to the roster.

Starting this August, patrons of Hulu will be able to enjoy classic hits such as "Saving Private Ryan," "Ghost," "Clue," and "Clueless."

The entire "Saw" film series will be added on Aug. 1 alongside the first and second "Spider-Man" films starring Toby Maguire, and the 1985 fantasy-comedy flick "Teen Wolf" and its 1987 sequel "Teen Wolf Too." These are only a few of the movies for the August lineup.

Next month, subscribers of Hulu will be able to enjoy a few season premieres. These include the Hulu Original "Difficult People," which will be added on Aug. 8 and the season 4 premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise," which will air on Aug. 15. Meanwhile, "Marlon" will debut on Aug. 17.

Aside from the aforementioned, patrons will be able to catch "Billy on the Street: Complete Season 5" starting on Aug. 5, and the complete third season of "You're the Worst" on Aug. 7. Other titles coming to the roster next month include the second season of "We Bare Bears" on Aug. 11, the first season of "Better Things" on Aug. 15, and the eighth season of the "Regular Show" on Aug. 16. On Aug. 18, the first seasons of "Mary Kills People" and "Stan Against Evil" will be made available to subscribers.

To make room for all the new titles, Hulu will also have to take out a few from the lineup. Films that will be leaving the service next month include Disney hits "Hercules" and "Mulan." "Underworld" and its sequel "Underworld Evolution" will also be removed.

Hulu will be removing titles on the last day of August.