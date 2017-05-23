Hulu New Movies, TV Shows for June 2017: 'Black-ish,' 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'On the Waterfront' and More

June will beef up the Hulu catalog on the movie and series end. Next month should give subscribers the chance to catch up on some shows and check out films both new and old that escaped them.

(Photo: ABC/John Fleenor)A still from "Black-ish."

Hulu will kick things off with the premiere of the third season of "The Carmichael Show," which will follow the comedy's traditional live airing.

ABC recently wrapped up its hit sitcom "Black-ish" season 3, but fans can catch it for the first time or watch it all over again on Hulu starting June 2.

Those who have been following "Rizzoli & Isles" can watch it all come to an end in its seventh season by June 6. The entire third season of "Tyrant," which is also its last, will be available to binge-watch on that day as well.

The following week, fans will be treated with the premiere of an all-new "American Ninja Warrior" and "Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge."

On June 16, the complete first season of the Canadian crime drama "Cardinal" and the third season of hit horror drama "The Strain" will also be added.

"Little Big Shots: Forever Young" will premiere on Hulu on June 22. The next day, "Hollywood Game Night" season 5 will begin.

Tons of films will also be in Hulu's library come June. The list includes a couple of "Ace Ventura," "Apocalypse Now" and "Legally Blonde" movies, "Muppet" installments and all three "Boogeyman" films.

Hulu is also adding '50s classics like the crime drama film "On the Waterfront" that follows the story of an ex-prize fighter turned longshoreman played by Marlon Brando as he stands up to his corrupt union bosses.

Other classics from the said era include "Strategic Air Command," which follows a baseball player recalled to military for his flying skills, and the romantic Western film "Bullwhip," which sees a man saved from hanging through a brief marriage with a hard woman.

Familiar films like "Free Willy," "Desperado" and "Ghost Rider" are also coming to Hulu this June. Check out the complete list here.