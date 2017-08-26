Hulu New Movies, TV Shows for September 2017: Popular Comedies and Iconic Films to Begin Streaming Next Month

Next month. Hulu will bring back some of television's most popular series. The streaming service will also refresh its list of movies, adding iconic films for the entertainment of their subscribers.

Facebook/Hulu Hulu is bringing back popular sitcoms in September.

This September, Hulu will bring back "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," CNET confirmed. The police sitcom, which first aired on FOX in 2013 and currently has four seasons, is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department in Brooklyn.

The comedy TV series follows Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) who gets in a series of conflicts with their new commanding officer, Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher).

Another show for laughs that Hulu is bringing back next month is "The Mindy Project," a romantic comedy that first aired in 2015, which will be airing its sixth and final season. The show follows Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) as she tries to find a balance between her personal life and career as an obstetrician/gynecologist in New York City.

For a more serious tone, Hulu is also having "Law and Order: SVU" in just a few weeks. The hit legal crime drama series follows Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the Special Victims Unit in New York City as they defend victims of sexually-oriented crimes while balancing the dynamic of their personal lives at work.

In the movies section, "The Silence of the Lambs" is coming to Hulu on the first day of September, Gamespot reported.

The classic 1991 horror-thriller film stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling as she gathers intel by interviewing a former psychiatrist and convicted cannibal serial killer named Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins.

After watching a heart-pounding film, Hulu subscribers can enjoy the romantic comedy, "Hitch." The film follows Will Smith as Alex "Hitch" Hitchens, who works as a professional "date" doctor and teaches men how to get the girl in a series of dates.

Check out Hulu for a complete list of what's coming this September.