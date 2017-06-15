Humble Bundle Launches Humble Trove Service

Online digital games seller Humble Bundle has just debuted a new subscription service that offers games free from Digital Rights Management (DRM) restrictions. The new Humble Trove service is now live at the online games seller's website.

Humble Bundle/Necrosoft GamesA promo image for "Oh Deer," one of the games featured for the debut of the Humble Bundle Trove promo on their official website.

Humble Bundle, an online store that sells digital copies of games, has introduced a new service that lets subscribers download and play a game from a select library of titles anytime they want. The Humble Trove is the company's new service aimed at providing a "games on demand" experience to its subscribers in a manner similar to what Netflix did for movies and TV shows, according to Gamasutra.

The Humble Bundle Trove service is an extension of its subscription feature, and since it has just been launched on Tuesday, June 13, it has 19 games in its collection as of this time. The service costs $12 and will add more DRM-free games as it updates its library every month, according to the International Business Times.

The Humble Trove collection currently includes "Dustforce DX," "Volgarr the Viking," "Starseed Pilgrim," and "Strike Suit Zero." The new service has also added "Cat Girl Without Salad," "Trine Enchanted Edition," "Shelter," "DISC ROOM," and "Copoka" to its library in time for launch.

"Elephant in the Room," "Gunmetal Arcadia Zero," "Spoolside", "Keyboard Sports" and "Yojimbrawl" also made it to the debut of the Humble Trove. "Kimmy," "Oh, Deer!," "Uurnog," "Jawns," and "A2Be - A Science Fiction Narrative" rounds out the list of games for the first foray of the game subscription service.

This new development from the Humble Bundle adds another player to the "games on demand" subscription service market, something that Turner Broadcasting have attempted with the GameTap service. Ahead of its time, GameTap launched more than ten years ago but was eventually discontinued by 2010. However, it has since provided the template for new game subscription services to come.

Today, traditional game publishing companies like Electronic Arts, Sony, Microsoft, and now, Humble Bundle, have launched game subscription services that provide huge libraries of game titles to their subscribers.