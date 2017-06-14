Hundreds of Iraqi Christians Set to Be Deported

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is facing fresh criticism following last Sunday's arrest of dozens of Iraqi immigrants in the Metro Detroit area. Many of them are Chaldeans who were dismayed that they were taken from their families on a day set aside for their faith.

Reuters/Rebecca CookChaldean-American Lavrena Kenawa (C, standing) cries as she thinks about her uncle who was seized on Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a rally outside the Mother of God Catholic Chaldean church in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., June 12, 2017.

ICE declared that those arrested, numbering 30 to 40, have criminal convictions including homicide, rape, aggravated assault, sexual assault, drugs, robbery, kidnapping, weapons violations and other offenses. They were taken to the immigration deportation center in Detroit.

"Each of these individuals received full and fair immigration proceedings, after which a federal immigration judge found them ineligible for any form of relief under U.S. law and ordered them removed," ICE said in a statement. The first chartered flight of deportees back to Iraq took place on April 19.

But families said their loved ones arrived in the U.S. legally, and those who have prior convictions are only misdemeanors dating back decades. One of them is Hanh Nguyen, who was charged with renting a car and letting someone else drive it. His wife said he already paid the fines and served for the crime.

Chaldeans are part of an ancient Christian minority in Iraq. They are Eastern Rite Catholics affiliated with the Vatican whose spiritual leader is the Patriarch of Babylon. Detroit has the world's largest population of Chaldeans outside, Iraq with an estimated 121,000 faithful.

Estimates have placed at 200 the number of Iraqi Christians that face the risk of deportation. The Chaldean Community Foundation likened the punishment to "sending cattle to a slaughter." One family member said: "If you go to Iraq and pass by ISIS (Islamic State), you are going to get killed."

Lundon Attisha, the foundation's communications remarked: "These are American citizens by all intents and purposes. If they are put back to Iraq they face death. A lot of individuals don't have families there anymore. They have no protection. Their homes are likely run over by ISIS."