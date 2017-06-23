'Hunt: Showdown' News: Crytek's New Shooter Reveals Chilling New In-Game Footage

"Hunt: Showdown" rises from the ashes of its predecessor to give players a new and terrifying title. The multiplayer shooter will pit players against zombies and other creatures in what appears to be a dark Louisiana swamp.

Crytek/YoutubeGameplay footage from Hunt: "Showdown"

Developed by Crytek, the people behind the "Crysis" franchise, the game is unlike any other zombie-survival game. True to the brand, it features jaw-dropping graphics and sounds that will certainly send chills down the player's spine.

The game was revealed last week, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Center. However, with so much hype surrounding the announcements of the big three gaming companies, Crytek's latest installment in the "Hunt" franchise was essentially buried in the hype.

However, the game's creative director, Magnus Larbrant, along with level design director Chris Auty, recently tried it out for themselves and released the gameplay footage. And from the looks of it, the game is certainly on-par or even ahead of the competition.

Unlike other survival games where the only goal is to survive the onslaught of endless waves of enemies, "Hunt: Showdown" also adds Player vs. Player elements into the mix. The goal of the game is to kill and banish monstrous creatures back to the otherworldly dimensions they came from.

After a successful kill, players must banish the monster to acquire bounties. However, this in turn alerts other teams who go in and try to steal the loot. Banishing also attracts other monsters in, and before players realize it, the area is hosting a free-for-all.

Once a team successfully retrieves the bounty, they now must make for the exfiltration point at the end of the map. It's essentially a zero-sum game where the players fight against other players and not just the environment.

"Hunt: Showdown" is still in its infancy, which means it will be quite a while before Crytek comes forward with a release date. But with the franchise being the company's sole focus at the moment, players should expect the guys in Frankfurt to put their heart and soul into the game.