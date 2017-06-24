'Hunt: Showdown' Release Date News: New Gameplay Video Gives Glimpse of Monster-Hunting Action

Everyone certainly did not see it coming. Crytek USA has released the first gameplay video of "Hunt: Showdown," giving fans a general overview of what players will experience when the game launches for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In a 10-minute long video, "Hunt" Creative Director Magnus Larbrant and Level Design Director Chris Auty hunted down an enormous spider in a dark Louisiana swamp. However, bringing it down is not an easy thing to do as four other teams of two are also after it, and there are even more creatures to fight against.

In order to win, players must use a combination of stealthy maneuvers and violent confrontations. Matches can reportedly last anywhere between 20 and 40 minutes.

Set in the late 19th century during the Victorian Age, "Hunt: Showdown" features the players as mercenaries who are chasing randomly generated monsters for the bounty. Each match is said to be divided into three phases called "Track the Target," "Take Down the Target," and "Escape."

"Track the Target" is the phase where players find the monsters they need to annihilate. In order to find the monster, players must first search for clues with regards to the whereabouts of their prey. However, clues are hidden randomly across the map.

The next phase — "Take Down the Target" — comes after players have finally found the monster. They should fight the creature first while trying to stay alive, and once it is defeated, they must exile it back to hell. But players should be careful as this process takes time to complete, and it also leads the other teams to the location.

After they have successfully banished it, the mercenaries must escape the area alive along with the bounty. Afterward, they can collect their reward and move on to the next match.

"Hunt: Showdown" will first be released this fall on Microsoft Windows.