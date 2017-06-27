'Hunter x Hunter' Chapter 362 Spoilers: Hiatus Ends with Continuation of 'Dark Continent Expedition Arc'

The long-awaited return of the highly popular Japanese manga series "Hunter x Hunter" has finally arrived with the continuation of the thrilling "Dark Continent Expedition Arc."

Shonen Jump Official SiteA promotional banner for "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi featuring main protagonists Killua and Gon.

Chapter 361 titled "Withdrawal" takes the narrative back to Kurapika and Sairid's battle, with the former ultimately subduing the latter, who was controlled by a Nen Beast. Using his Steal Chain, Kurapika was able to absorb Sairid's aura and draw out the parasite that has been exploiting his body. The said parasite turned out to be a tiny spider-like creature that managed to get away. Sairid later told Kurapika that he could control creatures the size of a hamster to provide them with sensory information, but also advised the blond hunter not to use flies because they could easily be killed.

On the other hand, Bill has suggested forming an alliance with either Pariston or Beyond now that Carton was dead and now that it had just become that much harder for them to escape. Meanwhile, Prince Momoze has transferred her bodyguards off to Prince Marayam and his mother, feeling pity for her half-sibling and his deemed inability to survive the ongoing Succession Battle. And in the midst of it all, Prince Halkenburg announced his withdrawal from the bloody battle to the throne, which Nasubi subsequently accepted.

Now that the first chapter has arrived after a long hiatus, fans are wondering how long will this year's installment's last? One fan on Reddit has pointed out that what should've been only a two-month journey to the Dark Continent in real time has now become akin to an epic journey with no clear end in sight. Another fan also speculated that Kurapika may eventually use Prince Marayam's pet hamster to his advantage and gather valuable intel to better protect his clients; that is, if he doesn't end up spotting the Phantom Brigade members on the boat and losing his mind in his desire for revenge.

"Hunter x Hunter" manga series is available in English on the digitally released Shonen Jump magazine.