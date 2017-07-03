'Hunter x Hunter' Chapter 363 Spoilers: Leorio to Play a Bigger Role in Ongoing Arc?

Shounen Jump Official Site A promotional banner for "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi featuring main protagonists Killua and Gon.

The Battle of Succession continues down a path of blood and betrayal on the next chapter of the Japanese manga series "Hunter x Hunter."

In the previously published chapter 362 titled "Determination," Bill was shown discussing the most significant issue regarding the countering parasites, which is the fact that the said parasites are made from their hosts' thoughts and feelings. It is because of this that the parasites' actions are influenced by the desires of their hosts. An alliance has also been formed between Tserriednich and Tubeppa while the Nen beasts characteristics — they may not kill each other and they cannot directly attack other Nen beast bearers — were revealed in a monologue by Nasubi.

The chapter ultimately ended with Tserriednich confronting Theta and interrogating her about Nen using his Sacred Beast. Theta ended up admitting that she was both aware of Nen and was also actually capable of using it.

Things are about to get really violent, and fans on Reddit have come to speculate that Leorio may eventually be brought out to play an important role, given that he's a powerful nen user with medical skills. He may even end up being at the very core of the ongoing "Dark Continent" arc along with Ging.

Moreover, being a part of the expiation as one of the Hunter Organization's Zodiac 12 also lends him an opportunity to learn new skills, involving both medicine and Nen, from the Organization's 14th Chairman himself, Cheadle.

On the other hand, the newest "Hunter x Hunter" compilation volume that came out following the end of the manga series' long hiatus contained a note from the creator Yoshihiro Togashi regarding the close call that Machi previously had with the flamboyant, psychopathic clown, Hisoka.

In the note, Togashi revealed that he had been toying with the idea of someone killing off a member of the Phantom Troupe. But although the flow of the story was more or less headed that way, he ended up rejecting the idea of Hisoka killing Machi in order to show just how serious Hisoka was about his will for revenge.

So, in the end, Hisoka let Machi go to serve as a messenger for Kuroro and the rest of their Troupe that Hisoka is just not done with them yet.

A new chapter of "Hunter x Hunter" comes out on the next issue of the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine.