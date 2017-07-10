'Hunter x Hunter' Chapter 364 Spoilers: Tubeppa Sets Her Eyes on Kurapika; Succession War to Take Years to Conclude?

Shonen Jump Official Site A promotional banner for "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi featuring main protagonists Killua and Gon.

The Succession War is only becoming more intense as the action-adventure manga series "Hunter x Hunter" continues. Now that information about the Nen beasts have reached the other successors, will the battle for Nasubi's throne become even more brutal?

This seems to be the case, especially since Camilla, the second prince, has specifically expressed her desire for all the other princes to die so that she could finally ascend the throne. However, her father, Nasubi, said that the term "sole survivor" is up to the princes' interpretations. Her brother, Benjamin, took the opportunity to call her "arrogant" for wanting her competitors dead. She also seemed to be confident that she could accomplish this feat.

However, Prince Benjamin used to have the same plan until he decided to go on the defensive instead. Kurapika's emergency announcement about the Nen beasts had just rendered useless what was supposed to have been an advantage for a Nen-user like Benjamin.

This awareness has also given the other princes, like Tserriednich, the desire to learn Nen. It seems that Kurapika's plan of hopefully keeping the princes off of each other's throat until they reach the Dark Continent has only made the would-be successors hungrier for the throne.

But the very term "sole survivor" may play a much bigger role in the ultimate conclusion of the Succession War, as speculated by a fan on Reddit. Since the interpretation of the term counts for who may rightfully rule Kakin in the end, could the Succession War be about who is able to uphold and follow the rules of play? Could the sole survivor ultimately be the one person who kept his or her head down and did not participate in the ongoing war between siblings?

Moreover, Kurapika may well become a target soon. Tubeppa, the fifth prince, has taken interest in him and wants to know just where he's coming from. Could Kurapika's weakness be unraveled? If so, how can he hope to fight a royal family of Nen-users?

On the other hand, some fans have been speculating that the ongoing sub-arc may take a while to conclude. With so many characters and an entire network of storylines to get through, it may take years before the Black Whale actually reaches the Dark Continent, with or without a hiatus.

A new chapter of "Hunter x Hunter" comes out on the next issue of the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine.