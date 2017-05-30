'Hunter x Hunter' Manga to Resume June 26, Nearly Year-Long Hiatus Set to End

"Hunter x Hunter" fans have a reason to rejoice as their long wait for new manga chapters is nearing its end.

Viz.comThe next chapter of the 'Hunter x Hunter' manga is expected to be released on June 26

Over on Twitter, "@YonkouProd" shared the news that many fans have been waiting so long for, as it was revealed that the manga will finally return from its lengthy hiatus on June 26.

Just to get fans even more excited for the return of the manga, it was also unveiled that series creator Yoshihiro Togashi is the one behind the new chapters, Comic Book reported.

This should come as pleasant news to fans who were very worried that Togashi might be taking a step back from the manga after rumors hinted at such, but it appears those concerns were not needed.

To say that this news has excited the fan base would be putting it mildly.

Over on the r/HunterxHunter Subreddit, several fans expressed their happiness over the return of the manga, and some even used NFSW comments to put their excitement in words.

It is easy to understand why the manga's fans are getting so excited. The wait for new "Hunter x Hunter" chapters has gone on for nearly a year now, and for the past few months, details regarding when the hiatus may finally end were impossible to come by.

Still, even if some fans are extremely excited because of the announcement, there are also others who are taking a more guarded approach to this new revelation.

A number of fans have opted to take this more careful approach mainly because they are wary that another hiatus may hit again not long after the manga resumes.

Notably, the current hiatus took effect mere months after the manga returned in April of last year.

Even if another hiatus may be looming, most fans are still likely just happy that the manga's return date has been determined.

More news about the "Hunter x Hunter" manga should be made available soon.